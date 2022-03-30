The Lost City: How Brad Pitt’s Cameo Came About Revealed

Brad Pitt’s unexpected cameo in The Lost City was a shock to viewers. Obviously, the A-lister isn’t averse to such things — just look at his appearance in Deadpool 2 — but he’s still Brad Pitt, and The Lost City was a movie built on its famous cast more than something like Deadpool, which leans hard on the intellectual property it’s based on. Keeping another A-lister a surprise was…well, a surprise. According to star and producer Sandra Bullock, though, it came together fairly easily…in part because it’s a bit of a tit-for-tat.

Bullock explained that she actually appears briefly in Pitt’s upcoming movie Bullet Train. Apparently, that conversation sparked this one, and here we are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I didn’t call him, didn’t even talk to Brad,” Bullock told ComicBook. “Brad and I have the same hairstylist who does our hair on movies. Her name’s Janine Rath-Thompson. She was doing his hair for Bullet Train and he said, ‘Can you call Sandy and get her to do this film?’ He never called me. So I talked only through Janine. And then once I agreed to do that I then talked through Janine to get Brad to do this film. So Janine Rath-Thompson is actually the conduit for our work.”

Obviously, Pitt and Bullock both have some experience serving in multiple capacities on film projects, but Bullock says that producing a film that you’re also appearing in never gets too much easier.

“You lose a lot of hair, you get gray fast, you don’t have any sleep, you’re constantly angry and stressed, but you have the right to say it needs to be better, you have the right to stop things, you have the right to find the money, you have the right to fight for people,” Bullock admitted. “The first film I ever really solely produced was Miss Congeniality and I shot that [in New York]. And so it, I started off on a good note. I love it, I love it, but I stopped for a while because I have two beautiful children that needed a parent. And once they got sick of me, I just said, all right, you’re coming with me and I’m gonna do this and ’cause I end up doing it anyway when I’m an actor, you just wanna give everything. So I get to do it and I feel really, really lucky about that.”

“I mean, as an actress, she’s obviously, you know, incredible and generous and giving and playful, which is all the stuff you want in this movie,” co-star Daniel Radcliffe added. “I cannot say enough about how impressed I was with her as a producer. Her and obviously Liza, our other producer is extraordinary. But she would literally be getting pulled out of the water for doing stunt sequences and get back onto the holding boat and be scheduling marketing meetings and stuff. A lot of actors take a vanity producer credit. This is not that. She made this movie.”

The Lost City is in theaters now.