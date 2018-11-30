‘Daredevil’: Amy Rutberg Is Heartbroken Over Netflix Cancellation

Daredevil, arguably the best of the Marvel programs on Netflix, was unexpectedly canceled today, sending fans into a frenzy. The move also hit the cast and crew hard. Amy Rutberg, who plays Marci Stahl on the show, took to her Twitter account to express how difficult the announcement was on her.

“Heartbroken and surprised,” she wrote. “But, what a helluva way to go out! Thank you @stevendeknight and @erikolsen . I will miss Marci terribly but so proud to have played in your world. #Daredevil @Daredevil.”

The move was first announced yesterday through a press release that read in part:

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

Last month, the streaming service cancelled two other Marvel programs, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, which started the fandom to question the futures of the various other shows. Daredevil being cancelled only fuels speculation that Jessica Jones as well as The Punisher do not have long to last either.

According to a report from Deadline, this cancellation “comes amid strained relations” between Netflix and Marvel TV, which were reportedly kicked off by the surprise cancellation of Luke Cage. The report also sites “creative differences” between the two companies, particularly from a financial standpoint.

Erik Oleson, the showrunner for Season Three of Daredevil, had previously told ComicBook.com that he had more in store for the show.

“I had the time of my life, man. I had so much fun,” he said. “If you talk to anybody in the cast and crew, or involved in the production, season three was a very pleasant experience for all of us. And we’re all very proud of the teamwork that made the final product possible. So yeah, I’m hopeful that I’ll get to do it again.”

All three seasons of Daredevil remain available for streaming on Netflix, as do those of the previously cancelled Marvel shows.