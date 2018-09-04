‘Daredevil’ Writer Teases Big Announcement Coming Soon

Marvel’s Daredevil writer Charles Soule is teasing something big coming soon for Matt Murdock.

In his newsletter, Soule teased that a big announcement related to on Daredevil would soon be revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I realize I haven’t written much about my Marvel work – but there’s a lot of interesting stuff coming up in that world too,” Soule writes. “A big announcement should hit soon about Daredevil (and not just the incredible news that they’ve put a character named Samuel Chung, created by me and Ron Garney in our Daredevil run as Matt Murdock’s apprentice, in the upcoming Iron Fist Season 2 show on Netflix).”

Soule has been writing Daredevil since 2015. The series is the only major Marvel title that wasn’t relaunched and renumbered as part of Marvel’s “fresh start.” Perhaps that is what is in store in the coming months.

Daredevil #612 will release in November. The oversized issue’s synopsis suggests the issue will be a finale of sorts with ramifications that will last:

“The whirlwind adventure of the fall ends here, in an oversized and overwhelming DAREDEVIL epic as only Charles Soule and Phil Noto could deliver it. Face forward, True Believers, this one’ll have you talking for MONTHS!”

Marvel will likely make the announcement within the next few weeks, before releasing its December solicits

Soule picked up Matt Murdock’s story after the eight-month time jump in the Marvel Universe that followed the Secret Wars event. Daredevil’s identity had somehow been made secret again and he had reverted to wearing a black costume over his traditional red. He had also taken on a protege calling himself Blindspot, aka Samuel Chung. As Soule mentioned in his newsletter, Cheung will appear in the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist on Netflix.

Currently, in Daredevil, Matt Murdock is dealing with his fictitious twin brother who has been made real. This is part of a larger storyline in which the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk, was elected mayor of New York. Daredevil has made it his personal mission to prove that Fisk rigged the election, and that storyline will come to its climax in Daredevil #612. What comes next remains to be seen.

What do you think the big Daredevil announcement will be? Have you been enjoying Charles Soule’s run on Daredevil? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Daredevil #607 is on sale now. Daredevil #608 releases Sept. 12th. The oversized Daredevil #612 goes on sale Nov. 28th.

[H/T] Newsarama