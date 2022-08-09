Echo Set Photos Tease Kingpin's Fan-Favorite Look

While Marvel Studios has already confirmed the return of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Daredevil: Born Again in 2024, the long-time Marvel villain will return to your screen much sooner than that. Tuesday, photos from the set of Echo showed D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is his traditional comic-accurate suit.

This time around, however, it looks like the actor was bulked up for the role. That, combined with the fact the character is wearing a white three-piece suit, means the look is awfully similar to that worn by the character in the comic book version of Born Again from David Mazzucchelli and Frank Miller.

In the two photos, Wilson Fisk looks the biggest he's ever been in live-action, potentially signaling the involvement in a flashback sequence given his look in Hawkeye.

Earlier this year, the actor told ComicBook.com he and the Hawkeye team used camera perspective tricks and padding to get a bulkier look, most certainly the case on Echo as well.

"In a couple of shots, there were [camera perspective tricks]. But we tried a couple of different looks and the one we came down to was some extra shoulders, and extra chest, and extra girth around the middle," D'Onofrio said on the ComicBook Nation Podcast. "But I did [put on weight], I always go up about somewhere between 15 and 20 pounds when I play Fisk. Because he needs that round face…I have to put on additional weight to get some weight [in my face], to fill out my cheeks a little bit more, and then the rest [is costuming and effects]."

"I can't put on that much weight anymore because of my age, it's too hard to take off and it's just not healthy anymore," said D'Onofrio, 62. "Back when I was young, I could go up and down fairly frequently."

Little else has been revealed about the show, other than the fact it was written by a writer's room led by Marion Dayre. Dayre's also producing alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Brossard, Richie Palmer, and Jason Gavin.

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!