Daredevil: Born Again Star Reveals Time Jump Between Netflix and Disney+ Shows

One of the stars of Daredevil: Born Again confirms there is indeed a time jump from the third season of Daredevil ending on Netflix, and when the upcoming Disney+ show begins. Next spring is the release of Daredevil: Born Again, which brings back everyone’s favorite Marvel street-level characters like Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, Punisher, and Bullseye. Many of the show’s stars have spoken about the show in length, but Wilson Bethel, who plays the villainous Bullseye, recently revealed new details regarding how much time takes place between the Daredevil show on Netflix and its Disney+ successor.

Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel was on hand at Fan Expo San Francisco (via Collider), where he and Charlie Cox talked about their careers, as well as Daredevil: Born Again. Bethel makes his return as Bullseye, one of Daredevil’s main antagonists in the comics. He alluded to how some of his roles since playing Bullseye have helped prepare him to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how he’s bringing those experiences into Daredevil: Born Again. Bethel also dropped the bombshell that Daredevil: Born Again will feature a time jump.

“Yeah, I mean, Charlie sort of alluded to it. But I think one of the things that’s interesting is, I mean, maybe it’s different on a sitcom or something like that, but if you’re on a show for over a period of time and the characters are aging together sort of in real-time, and if the show is well written and the writers are sort of responding to that reality transpiring, the wrinkles of their hair, et cetera, then in theory, the character is evolving in a way, whether or not the show was on air,” Bethel said. He then spoke about five years passing since we last saw Daredevil, Bullseye, and the rest of the Marvel characters.

“So there’s kind of like this funny thing stepping back after five years where Born Again will pick up with that amount of time having transpired. The show doesn’t pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there’s just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth.”

Disney+ reveals its 2025 slate of Marvel shows

Daredevil: Born Again is one of many Marvel shows scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2025. A trailer released in October featured footage from Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, and more. What If.. ? Season 3 premieres on December 22nd, followed by Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, 2025; Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, 2025, Ironheart on June 24, 2025, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, 2025; Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. Four of these are animated series, while the other three are live-action.

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. The series debuts March 4, 2025 on Disney+.