Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Release Postponed

Marvel fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see what Daredevil: Born Again has in store. The MCU’s follow-up to the wildly popular Netflix series is going to launch in March, bringing Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and many other beloved characters back to the small screen. The official trailer for the show had apparently been set to arrive online in recent days, but its launch has been delayed due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The fires that have been consuming multiple neighborhoods in and around L.A. have disrupted not only countless lives, but also numerous industries, entertainment included. Premieres have been cancelled or postponed, productions have been halted, and things like trailer releases have been pushed.

A Marvel fan on social media asked Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio about the status of the full trailer for the series. D’Onofrio replied that the debut of the footage had indeed been delayed, but that it would still be arriving in the near future.

“Postponed because of L.A. fires,” D’Onofrio wrote in his response. “It’s coming.”

There’s a ton of excitement surrounding not only the Daredevil: Born Again series, but even the launch of the trailer. Fans have been so curious about the tone of the show since it was announced, specifically because the original Daredevil series on Netflix is so much darker and more mature than the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fortunately, the Daredevil team knew how important it was to keep the hard-hitting, street-level vibe of the original series in Born Again. In fact, according to star Charlie Cox, this new series is even darker than its predecessor.

“The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it’s one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times,” Cox told EW late last year. “Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it’s even darker than a lot of the stuff we’ve done in the past.”

There’s no word as to when exactly the trailer will arrive, but it shouldn’t be long now. Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+ March 4th.