‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Responds to Cancellation

Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll is the first series star to respond to its cancellation, abruptly announced Thursday by Netflix.

"I'm so sad that we won't be continuing this story," Woll wrote on Twitter.

"Mostly I'll miss seeing the friends I've made everyday. Thank you to every person who contributed to this series over the years. And to [showrunner Erik Oleson] because of you we are going out on a high."

Netflix did not specify a reason behind the cancellation. Daredevil is the fourth Marvel-Netflix series to be cancelled, behind The Defenders, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

Daredevil's critically acclaimed third season, freshly debuted in October, earned a 94 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It was the second-highest rated of all the Marvel shows — behind only its own premiere season — which earned a 99 percent approval from critics in 2015.

"We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note," Netflix said in a statement released through Deadline.

"We're thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show's writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we're grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."

Woll, like Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, was one of the few characters on the TV-MA side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to move freely among the Netflix shows: Woll's New York Bulletin reporter Karen Page also appeared in crossover limited series The Defenders and acted as a major supporting player for Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) in The Punisher, which has yet to debut its upcoming sophomore season.

"I really love the relationship between Frank and Karen, and I'm certainly not done telling that story yet, not even after The Punisher Season One," Woll told Collider last December. "There's still more that I'd like to dig into. Any opportunity that I get to strengthen those stories is a good thing."

Oleson previously told ComicBook.com he was "hopeful" to return for a fourth season, answering "hell yes" when asked if he was eager to have another go at the horn-headed superhero. Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb previously told EW Marvel had "an idea" for a fourth, fifth and sixth season of Daredevil.