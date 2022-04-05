Daredevil and Kingpin’s Next MCU Appearance Possibly Revealed

After the ending of Daredevil in 2018, fans were given some exciting returns last year, as Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since their Netflix series concluded, with a costumer’s resume potentially confirming their next appearances in the franchise. According to Stacy Caballero’s website, she worked on the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, which supposedly stars Cox and D’Onofrio alongside lead performer Alaqua Cox. A quick glance at Caballero’s other projects sees that she has worked on a variety of Marvel Studios and Disney productions, which lends authenticity to her contributions to the series, though it’s unknown how much of a potential role the performers have in the new series. The resume also teases that fans can expect the project to debut in 2023.

As audiences saw in Hawkeye, Kingpin had a longstanding connection to Echo, so it’s not much of a surprise that he’d be appearing in that program, so were Kingpin to have a major role in that series, it only makes sense that Daredevil would be following behind closely. With Daredevil’s debut in the MCU coming in one scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he served as a legal consultant for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, it hasn’t been clear when or where Cox could return for a more substantial MCU role, with another small-screen outing falling in line with what fans likely expect from the character.

With Disney+ recently debuting the various Netflix series on the service, there has been renewed interest in Daredevil, igniting speculation that a revival could happen. Given how much time has passed both in the real world and with all the shocking events that have unfolded in the MCU, Cox thinks any possible revival should jump forward in time as opposed to following directly where Season 3 left off.

“In keeping with a lot of things in the MCU. It’s a good moment to have a few years [pass],” Cox explained earlier this year at Abu Dhabi’s Middle East Film and Comic Con. “It’s reimagined. It’s slightly different. It’s ‘born again.’”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Daredevil and Kingpin. Echo doesn’t yet have an official release date.

