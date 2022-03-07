Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Doesn’t Think Marvel Studios Should Pick Up Where Season 3 Ended on Netflix

The past few months have been monumental to fans of the “Defendersverse” television shows, which originally debuted on Netflix before moving to Disney+ in the very near future. The shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher — have begun to grow in prominence within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Daredevil‘s Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appearing in the Hawkeye Disney+ series. With the move to Disney+ on the horizon, fans have speculated at length about when and how the canons of those shows could be revisited, either in additional solo stories or in cameos in other project. In a recent appearance at Abu Dhabi’s Middle East Film and Comic Con (via Murphy’s Multiverse), Cox addressed how he would want to see Daredevil’s story moved forward in the MCU.

“In keeping with a lot of things in the MCU. It’s a good moment to have a few years [pass],” Cox explained. “It’s reimagined. It’s slightly different. It’s ‘born again.’”

While we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that “born again” mindset would entail, Cox’s comments do make sense, especially given the canon of the MCU. The third (and at this point, final) season of Daredevil is set prior to the 2018 events of Avengers: Infinity War, and the majority of current MCU storytelling is set in 2023 and beyond after “The Blip”. That would mean that Cox’s most recent onscreen appearance in No Way Home took place in 2023 or later — and that at least five years had passed since the events of Daredevil Season 3. Sure, it wouldn’t be out of the question for a potential Daredevil continuation to pick up right where Netflix left off in 2018, but there would be a lot more creative wiggle room if the show jumped into the 2020s.

“I love it,” Cox recently told ComicBook.com of his Daredevil return. “I’ve loved every minute of it. And right now I’m just buzzing that it’s kind of happening again, it’s starting up again. And I don’t know where it’s going, I don’t know how much involvement I’m going to have, I don’t know what it’s leading to, but it feels like we’re born again. And so I feel like I’m getting a second chance at the dream job that has… I refer to it as, “There’s the gift that keeps on giving.” It’s been so good to me, I’ve had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories.”

