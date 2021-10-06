Daredevil Fan Imagines Perfect Multiversal Crossover With New Teaser Poster

People really want Daredevil to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite Charlie Cox continuing to insist he’s not returning anytime soon, insiders suggest the actor is returning to his role of Matt Murdock at some point during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Combined with that is the fact frequent rumors continue to spread across the internet regarding the relaunch of a solo Daredevil show.

While nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios, fans are taking it upon themselves to imagine what a potential Daredevil series could look like in the MCU proper. According to Instagram artist @agtdesign, that means a crossover with both Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds).

In a killer new piece posted Tuesday, the artist imagines the three heroes approaching each other in a Hell’s Kitchen alleyway. See the piece for yourself below.

“My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” Cox previously said in a Forbes video that went viral online.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” he added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!