Hulu Boss Open to ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ and ‘Iron Fist’ Revivals

The cancellations of Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil threw Marvel fans a pretty major bombshell last fall, but it sounds like the shows returning isn’t completely out of the cards.

Craig Erwich, Hulu‘s senior vice president of originals, was asked by The Wrap about the possibility of any of Marvel’s Netflix shows earning some sort of revival on the streaming competitor. Erwich hinted that the company is eager to continue their partnership with Marvel in whatever ways are possible, which could theoretically include the Marvel Netflix shows at a later date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Marvel has a ton of titles we’d be interested in,” Erwich revealed. “It kind of just depends on when they’re ready, [and] who, most importantly, is going to be behind these things.”

This sentiment certainly makes sense, especially when piggybacking off of reports that Marvel’s Netflix characters won’t be able to appear elsewhere for two years after their cancellation.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Daredevil‘s Amy Rutberg said in an interview late last year. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

With Jessica Jones and The Punisher still alive at Netflix (albeit expected to be canceled sooner than later), it sounds like it could be a while before the Defenders would even possibly make their way onto another platform.

In the meantime, Hulu recently announced their own expansion of the Marvel TV world, with four different adult animated series set to hit the streaming service. The shows – Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler – will be brought to life by creators such as Kevin Smith, Patton Oswalt, and Chelsea Handler, and will eventually culminate in a team-up called The Offenders.

“We’ve had a relationship with Marvel since Runaways, we’re getting into business on these animated shows,” Erwich continued. “I’m sure it will lead to — you know, business gets you business — we have a good creative relationship with them. That’s where opportunities tend to arise.”

Do you want to see Hulu possibly revive Marvel’s Netflix shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!