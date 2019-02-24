Marvel’s Jeph Loeb “Would Not Be Surprised” If ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ and’ Iron Fist’ Reemerge

At this point, there’s a pretty clear understanding that the working relationship between Netflix and Marvel Television is fizzling out. Even though the streaming giant has sent over half of Marvel’s offerings to the chopping block, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb has optimistic thoughts thinking about the future of those cancelled shows.

Speaking with Decider, Loeb says he wouldn’t be surprised should the shows be resurrected at a different broadcast partner sometime in the future.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb mentioned. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

“These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending],” the producer continued. “Most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day.”

Loeb seemed to double-down on the fact that Daredevil has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Should the shows continue elsewhere, it wouldn’t be able to happen until 2020 at the earliest as Netflix essentially has the rights to the characters for two years

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Daredevil star Amy Rutberg previously revealed. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

As of now, Netflix has cancelled Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, leaving just The Punisher and Jessica Jones at the streaming service. With the second season of The Punisher having premiered last month and Jessica Jones Season Three set to be released in the coming months, it’s entirely possible all Netflix Marvel shows will have been cancelled by the summer.

It’s assumed the impending Disney/Fox merger, and the introduction of Disney+, have been large parts of the soured relationship between Loeb’s outfit and Netflix. Once the highly-anticipated merger closes, Disney will then own over 60% of Hulu, a streaming platform which would be happy to take in the cancelled shows.

“Marvel has a ton of titles we’d be interested in,” Hulu original programming boss Craig Erwich revealed. “It kind of just depends on when they’re ready, [and] who, most importantly, is going to be behind these things.”

All shows are still available for streaming on Netflix, with The Punisher Season Two being the latest Marvel show added to the service.