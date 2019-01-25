‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Named Fan-Favorite TV Show of 2018 by Rotten Tomatoes Users

It’s not surprising that fans were upset after the cancellation of Daredevil, especially because the news came weeks after the critically acclaimed third season hit Netflix.

The Marvel Television series is popular, to say the least, having inspired a wave of fans pushing to rescue the show under the #SaveDaredevil campaign. And now it has another accolade to help push the agenda, as Rotten Tomatoes just named Daredevil the #1 Fan Favorite TV Show of 2018.

The Marvel Television series beat out many popular series like The Good Place, The Haunting of Hill House, Cobra Kai, and Killing Eve. Rotten Tomatoes said they tallied over 19,000 fan ballots on the site, with Daredevil earning the most votes among their users.

It’s another bittersweet recognition for the series, which will likely only serve to anger fans who won’t be getting Season 4.

The people involved with the show were stunned by the decision, including series star Charlie Cox. The actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Netflix’s cancellation, referring to the title role of Daredevil as a “dream job.”

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” said Cox. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works,” Cox continued. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

“I loved it,” Cox added. “It’s been just the most incredible job for me. It’s so fun to do. You get to do all the acting obviously, which is great, but then there’s also this really fun physical aspect to it with all the stunts and the fight choreograph.”

Co-Executive Producer Sam Ernst shared his feelings on the cancellation on social media, revealing that they were welling the planning process for more episodes when the news broke.

“Man, so weird to be in the Daredevil writers room today, getting the news that we’re cancelled. On the walls were an entire season 4 laid out – and it was so f***g cool. So many moments we wanted the fans to see… Sigh, this business,” wrote Ernst.

All seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.