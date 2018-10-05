‘Daredevil’ Confirms Bullseye for Season 3

After two seasons of fighting Kingpin, The Hand, and Frank Castle, Netflix and Marvel’s Daredevil is finally getting the showdown we’ve all been waiting for. Bullseye has officially been confirmed for Daredevil Season 3.

Throughout the production and casting of the new season, many fans speculated that Bullseye would appear in some form or fashion. Everyone had already been waiting for the character to make his Netflix debut, and learning that Wilson Fisk and the Born Again storyline were going to be major focal points of Season 3 only fueled the hype. When the casting of actor Wilson Bethel was announced, folks immediately believed he was going to be the notorious villain.

As it turns out, all of the fan theories were actually right. Bethel is indeed playing Bullseye in the upcoming season of Daredevil. Well, he’s at least playing Bullseye’s alter ego. Whether or not he wears a costume and calls himself Bullseye remains to be seen.

The addition of Bullseye was made official when Netflix released the full trailer for the new season on Thursday morning. The trailer arrived with a cast list that confirmed Wilson Bethel would be playing Benjamin Poindexter.

Now, that may not be the Bullseye everyone is familiar with, given that the most commonly used iteration of the character is Lester. However, the Ultimate Universe version of the character was given the name Benjamin Poindexter, and it become a popular alias for the villain.

Knowing that Bethel is portraying Bullseye helps make a lot more sense out of the new trailer, which features another man wearing Daredevil’s suit and slaughtering innocent people. He also has some pretty impeccable aim. As you look closely at this mysterious character, it’s clear to see that he’s played by Bethel, meaning that Bullseye is donning the red suit and horns at some point this season.

The third season of Dardevil will be released on Netflix in just two weeks, on October 19.