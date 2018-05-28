‘Daredevil Season 3’ Cast Apparel Seems To Confirm Bullseye

Netflix and Marvel’s Daredevil series could finally be ready to take on Bullseye.

So far Marvel’s hit Netflix show has delivered fantastic takes on Kingpin, The Hand, and Elektra, but there has been one villain missing from that mix, and his name is Bullseye. In an image posted by the Daredevil costume department, the logo seems to imply that Bullseye will have a big part to play in season 3.

The jacket sports the familiar Daredevil logo with season 3 in the right-hand corner, but it is the circular bullseye logo behind it that commands the most attention. There were already rumors that he would be getting his official Netflix debut, as well as the actor who will be playing him, but this all but official confirms it.

The image was posted with the caption “We came to slay the swag game 🎯 #daredevilcostumedepartment #daredevil”

How he will be integrated into the show remains to be seen, but odds are he will be someone hired by an even more resilient Kingpin. As we saw in Daredevil season 2, Fisk is just as deadly behind bars as he is out in the free world, and who better to use to reassert his New York authority than Bullseye?

After Netflix and Marvel’s flawless interpretations of The Punisher and Elektra, we can’t wait to see what they do with Bullseye, who is a fan favorite still in the comics.

His last live-action outing didn’t go as smoothly. Bullseye was played by Collin Farrel in the original Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, and Farrell did bring a certain energy to his performance. Unfortunately, it also had some subpar effects and sequences that bogged it down, specifically that “let’s grab all the glass in stacks and throw them like ninja stars” moment.

In any case, you can bet you won’t find that over the top approach in Daredevil season 3, and hopefully, we get to see more of the villain sooner rather than later.

Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.