‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox on Kingpin’s Season 3 Return

Daredevil season 3 is on the horizon, and we know that the new season will feature the full return of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who has been locked up ever since the end of season 1.

While sitting down with Collider recently, Daredevil star Charlie Cox wouldn’t reveal anything specific (or even general) about what Kingpin’s role in season 3 is all about, saying “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” However, Cox would speak a bit about what it’s like sharing the screen with D’Onofrio – which we pretty much know he will in season 3:

“Vincent D’Onofrio is a tour de force, huh? I don’t know if could say enough good things about him. What’s great about Vincent — I always think of the scenes I have with him as requiring very little acting on my part. Because he’s so scary as Wilson Fisk, and he’s so big, I just know if I learn my lines, when I say them, it’s likely to work. Because so much of the acting is done for you just because of what he brings for you to a scene.”

Indeed, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is a large part of what made Daredevil season 1 such a milestone success for Marvel Studios. Wilson Fisk was also a major standout even in his small cameo role during season 2, owning several jailhouse scenes opposite Cox and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who are both highly talented character actors in their own right. Since D’Onofrio has rightfully earned his place as one of the most popular Marvel Cinematic Universe villains there is, it’s only fitting that he should be one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of season 3.

From what we’ve been able to gather from castings, set photos, and other sources, Daredevil season 3 will be largely borrowing from famous storylines like “Born Again,” and “Guardian Devil”. The seasonal arc picks up after The Defenders, with Matt Murdock presumed dead, Daredevil no longer active, and Matt left recuperating in the care of his estranged mother, the nun Sister Maggie (new cast member Joanne Whalley). If “Born Again” is the inspiration, then Wilson Fisk will get out of prison and learn of Daredevil’s true identity, wreaking havoc on Matt’s life, and those he loves (Karen Page). More recent seasonal hints point to season 3 also introducing Daredevil nemesis Bullseye, who will start as a FBI Agent (Wilson Bethel), only to reveal a sadistically violent dark side. The showdown between Daredevil and Bullseye could be inspired by Kevin Smith’s “Guardian Devil” storyline, which would mean some major tragedy striking Matt Murdock’s life.

Daredevil season 3 will stream on Netflix on a date TBA. Luke Cage Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Iron Fist Season 2 will follow it at a date TBA, and The Punisher Season 2 is also in production, with Jessica Jones season 3 also announced.