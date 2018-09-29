‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Season 3 Poster For NYCC Revealed

Now that the premiere of Daredevil season three is just weeks away, the powers that be at Marvel Television are making sure they market the show every chance they get.

With New York Comic Con 2018 upon us next weekend, Marvel released glimpses at some of their Fall convention exclusives, including a fresh new poster featuring the Man Without Fear.

Seen in it’s full glory below, the poster features one Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) donning his throwback black suit we first saw in season one of the popular Netflix show. As the bloodied Murdock looks to throw his next punch against an unseen opponent, Vincent D’onofrio’s Wilson Fisk looms large in the background sporting his comic-accurate white three-piece suit.

It’s no secret that Fisk was returning for a more prominent role in season three after serving in what amounted to a glorified cameo in the second season. In fact, Netflix released a teaser trailer featuring the iconic Daredevil villain earlier in the day.

“Love blinded me,” Fisk says in the teaser. “My love for this city, my love for her. Then the devil took my throne, my freedom, and everything that mattered. Bu my eyes are open now, and he’ll never see me coming. So go ahead, let the devil out!”

While getting prepared for season three, D’Onofrio credits fan-favorite comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz for providing the needed inspiration throughout prouduction.

“Oh yes [Sienkiewicz] inspired my acting in the season three,” D’onofrio tweeted. “I asked him if he would send me some art. Anything he felt inspired to send me that was laying around his studio. He sent me a box of art.”

“I took that box to work everday and told no one. Intense art that inspired the hell out of me.”

Exploding onto the scene as a comic artist in the 1980s, Sienkiewicz might be best known for his work on The New Mutants, which is said to have provided much inspiration to Fox’s upcoming movie of the same name. Sienkiewicz was also one of the earlier artists to draw Moon Knight in addition to partnering with legendary writer Frank Miller on two projects — Elektra: Assassin and Daredevil: Love and War.

The synopsis for Daredevil season three hints at some major changes for both Murdock and Fisk.

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

Daredevil season three premieres October 19 on Netflix.