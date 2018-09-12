Netflix Leaks Potential ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Release Date

If you have been missing Matthew Murdock’s brand of angst, you are not alone. The blind vigilante is making a comeback to Netflix this year, and fans have been eager to see what season three has in store. Now, a possible leak about that premiere has gone live, and it comes from Netflix itself… Whoops?

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when Netflix Thailand posted a promo from Daredevil season three. The clip came with a caption, and the translated blurb confirms the show will be released in Thailand, at the very least on Oct. 19.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was dying as a devil. I live a better life as Matthew Murdock,” the caption reads. “October 19, meet Daredevil season 3.”

So far, there is no word from Netflix US on a definitive release date, but this apparent leak lines up with what fans know. At this point, all audiences have been told is that Daredevil‘s new season will drop in October. With September well underway, fans have been eager to learn whether the Netflix original will return in a matter of weeks, and it seems that will be the case.

Of course, there is a chance the Oct. 19 date won’t be a global one for Daredevil season three. In the past, Netflix has staggered its premiere dates for shows internationally. This fall release date also backs up against Marvel’s Iron Fist which just released its second season, but with so many Marvel series operating under Netflix, it is growing more difficult to avoid release run-ins.

As for what fans can expect with season three, Daredevil has been described as going back to basics with the new installment. During an interview with Deadline, Netflix VP of Original Content Cindy Holland stressed she was excited for the turnaround.

“The biggest issue was the timing of production and launching of The Defenders because what that meant is we had to shut down all of the shows, so all the actors be available for The Defenders so it’s more function of that,” Holland said to Deadline. “There is no problem with this season, I think it’s fantastic, it’s real return to form in my view.”

For now, fans are looking to New York Comic Con to get their low-down on all things Daredevil. The annual event is set to take place the first weekend of October, and many are anticipating the show’s official release date to be made public at the convention.

So, will you be tuning into this returning Netflix series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!