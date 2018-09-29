New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Teaser Is All About Kingpin

Wilson Fisk is back and, unsurprisingly, he looks better than ever. Of course by better, we totally mean dangerous and terrifying. But that’s what makes him such a great villain, right? On Friday, three weeks ahead of the release date for Daredevil Season Three, Marvel and Netflix unveiled a new teaser for the latest installment, and it reminds us all just how lethal the Kingpin can be.

You can watch the full teaser in the video above!

The teaser begins with Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, sitting in a police interrogation room, dressed in his orange jumpsuit with a light bulb swinging over his head. However, as you probably guessed, he isn’t going to stay in those handcuffs for very long. The ominous voice of Fisk rings loud over the footage.

“Love blinded me,” the villain says. “My love for this city, my love for her. Then the devil took my throne, my freedom, and everything that mattered. Bu my eyes are open now, and he’ll never see me coming. So go ahead, let the devil out!”

Throughout the rest of the teaser, Kingpin goes back and forth between his seat in prison, and his freedom on the streets. One shot shows him riding in the back of a car and an explosion taking place behind him, hinting at how he gets free.

According to the official synopsis for the new season, which you can find below, this next installment of Daredevil is all about the ripple effects of Fisk’s release from prison:

“Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

Although he only had one scene in Daredevil Season Two, it looks like Kingpin will once again have a massive role in Season Three, which we are all certainly excited about.

What do you think of the new Daredevil Season Three teaser? Are you excited to have Kingpin back as the main villain? Let us know in the comments!

The new season of Daredevil will release on Netflix on October 19th.