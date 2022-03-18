Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll Reveals Hopes for Season 4 Return on Disney+

After sitting on the sidelines for a couple of years, Marvel’s Defenders shows finally feel like they have an opportunity for a second chance. Daredevil and Kingpin recently crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively. This week, all of the shows in the franchise finalized their move to Disney+, making them available on the same service as the rest of the MCU. Now there are reports of a new Daredevil series with Marvel Studios. The Save Daredevil movement is showing new life, and the stars of the series are all-in on a potential new chapter.

There has been no official word about a new season of Daredevil just yet, but star Deborah Ann Woll is definitely down to make a comeback should the opportunity arise. While speaking to Den of Geek, Woll was asked about a Karen Page comeback.

“I would gladly, in a heartbeat, pick Karen back up. Obviously I would want it to be the right thing, I wouldn’t want to go for it if it felt completely different from what we did,” Woll explained. “I would come back because I want to play with Matt Murdock again. I want to play with Frank Castle again. I want to see these characters again. Even though I’ve stayed in touch with the humans, the characters are also fascinating people.”

Woll went on to say that she has build connections not just to Karen Page, but all of the characters she interacted with in Daredevil. She ultimately circled back to the original question to definitively say she’d be open to another shot at Daredevil.

“And it is a weird thing as an actor, you have a relationship to fictional characters,” the actress continued. “That’s your job. Your job is to create a genuine relationship to something that doesn’t exist, and it affects you as though it does. That’s the hardest part. So my response to your question is, should they call, I am here with open ears.”

So far, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are the only two actors from the Defenders franchise to appear in the MCU. Given that those two have already bridged that gap, it seems likely that any supporting stars from Daredevil would reprise their roles should their characters appear in the future.

