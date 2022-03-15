The Defenders Arrive on Disney+ Tomorrow

At last, the Defenders will soon be back on streaming. After two weeks of floating amongst the ether that exists between streaming platforms, Marvel’s DefendersVerse will arrive on Disney+ in the early hours of Wednesday morning. That means any previous Marvel show that once existed Netflix, from Daredevil to Iron Fist and everything in between will be able to watch in their entirety once again.

In total, seven shows are making the leap from Netflix to Disney+ on Wednesday. In addition to the aforementioned duo, fans can also plan on seeing Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Agents of SHIELD.

Better yet, all of the shows will be added to the Disney-owned streaming in their original, unedited forms.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with anexpanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Because of the adult content of some of the shows, Disney+ is also introducing a new set of parental controls. When you log in on March 16th, you will be instructed to update the controls to display TV-MA content if you choose the watch the shows. If you don’t do so, the shows will not appear on your account. You can also create certain profiles on your account that will be able to watch the shows while others will continue receiving content under TV-14.

The shows are being added to Disney+ on March 16th in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The shows will be available in the remaining Disney+ markets by the end of the year

