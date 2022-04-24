Marvel's Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Promotes the Former Netflix Series on Disney+ in New Ad

✖

Charlie Cox's next moves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have yet to be revealed. Despite that, Disney+ is enlisting the help of the actor to help promote the arrival of Daredevil and the other DefendersVerse shows on the streaming service. As one eagle-eyed Daredevil and Marvel fan noticed, Disney+ unveiled another promotional video hyping up the series. In it, Cox reveals why he believes the show is so special.

"Hey, my name's Charlie Cox. I play Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in Marvel's Daredevil on Disney+," the actor said in the video (via The Direct). "Marvel's Daredevil is a crime drama which tells the story of a blind lawyer by day, superhero by night, who attempts to help people using both the law and vigilantism, and yet, struggles with the morality of his actions."

He added, "For me, Daredevil represents the idea that sometimes, small day-to-day acts of kindness or help can make big differences and instigate large change over time. People love superheroes, and what makes Daredevil special is that this character has to struggle and sacrifice a lot in order to be impactful, and I think viewers relate to how difficult making the right decisions in life can be sometimes."

Earlier this year, the actor said he's not entirely sure when he'll return, though he does feel like another role is in order for him.

"More than that, I don't know, and the little I do know, I'm obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything," Cox said in an interview promoting Kin, a series he's in streaming on AMC+. "For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn't hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time, I actually wasn't, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don't want to spoil it for people."

The DefendersVerse is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

