‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Teases Future Series With Same Cast

Netflix’s decisions to cancel the popular Marvel Television series were not very popular, ESPECIALLY when it came to Daredevil. The third season received critical and fan acclaim, and was recently revealed to be best-reviewed superhero series on Rotten Tomatoes.

But while fans are petitioning in hopes that Netflix will save the series, the showrunner of Daredevil Season 3 already has other plans in the works — and he’s hoping the series cast joins him.

Showrunner Erik Oleson was addressing a fan question on social media when he might have tipped off his plans for a future project.

This should be bittersweet news to most fans. This is an amazing team of storytellers and actors, so seeing them work on anything would be exciting. But it’s safe to say that most fans would prefer to see a fourth season of Daredevil, including Erik Oleson.

When news of the cancellation first broke, Oleson took to Twitter to express remorse over Netflix’s decision.

“Sometimes a gig is just a paycheck. When we’re lucky, it’s so much more,” Oleson tweeted. “There was something magical about working on Daredevil Season 3. We all felt it. It was a dream to show up for work.

“To write for and collaborate with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D’Onofrio], [Deborah Ann Woll] and Elden [Henson], Wilson [Bethel] and Jay [Ali] and Joanne [Whalley] and the rest of our insanely talented cast.”

While fans might see those actors come together soon, it’s still hard to overlook the loss of Daredevil after the stellar third season. Actor Charlie Cox opened up about the cancellation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing his disappointment.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” said Cox. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Hopefully fans will learn more about Oleson’s plans for a new series, or a possible Daredevil revival, in the near future.