Daredevil Star Wilson Bethel Apparently Auditioned to Play The MCU’s Captain America

Before he played Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter on the third season of Daredevil, actor Wilson Bethel had apparently auditioned the play Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a series of tweets earlier this week, Bethel tweeted an old picture of himself wearing a Captain America shirt with a message that would seem to show he’s still thinking about the audition years ago.

The fact is all but confirmed after Wilson followed up the picture with another tweet, asking “…NDAs expire, right?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

#TBT to that one time when—well, whatever… It was a long time ago. And I’m good now. Great even. Super f#%*ing duper. I don’t dress my dog up as Thanos & chase him around the house or anything. Nope. TOTALLY over it… 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IQ3JhFQBlQ — Wilson Bethel (@WilsonBethel) April 25, 2019

… NDAs expire, right? — Wilson Bethel (@WilsonBethel) April 25, 2019

Taking into consideration that hindsight is 20/20, Bethel certainly looks the part — especially more so in the throwback picture he shared earlier in the week. As you know by now, Fantastic Four alum Chris Evans eventually swooped in the role and the rest is history.

Fear not, Bethel eventually made his MCU debut this past year as Netflix’s Daredevil decided to introduce Bullseye to the MCU. The show’s version of Bullseye followed the character as he devolved into the villain comic fans know. Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson previously told ComicBook.com that they chose to show the origin so that viewers could see the character just as easily could have become the hero.

“This is the story of how this character — who might have been a good guy in the world — is turned into a bad guy, and ultimately set on the path to becoming one of the big villains of Marvel lore. And that allowed us to tell, I think, a deeper, more character driven and emotional story, which to me is the best kind of writing,” Oleson said. “Stories that are very much told from the inside, where you’re with characters, you empathize with characters, you understand the decisions they make, even if you may or may not agree with them, and you’re on the journey. You’re kind of in the head of those characters.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

What’d you think of Bethel’s portrayal of Bullseye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!