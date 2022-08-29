Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit

Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.

If you think about it, it's likely Bullseye—an iconic Daredevil villain—is directly responsible for the change. If you think back to Daredevil Season 3, Wilson Bethel's take on the baddie saw him wear the character's suit in an attempt to sway the public into thinking the Devil of Hell's Kitchen was up to no good.

It's because of that it stands to reason Murdock wanted a change. While the likes of Karen Page (Deborah Ann-Woll) and Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) know the truth, the vigilante could see the change as somewhat a public relations-related move.

Whatever the case, there would be some questionable choices should Bullseye's actions be the reason Daredevil changed his suit colors. If he wanted to change, why just alter the colors? The suit outside of the change in palette is virtually the same exact style he wore in the Netflix series. Why yellow?

More importantly, however, is the fact of Marvel canon. Should that scenario be referenced, that would naturally mean that Marvel Studios considers the events of the series (which first debuted on Netflix) to be in the same continuity as the prime Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, a fact that's long been contested by Marvel fans in social circles.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

