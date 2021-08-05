Dark Ages #1 Preview Sheds Light on Marvel's Next Epic (Exclusive)

After first being teased over a year ago, Marvel's Dark Ages is finally set to make its debut, and it's safe to say that the world outside your window won't be the same afterwards. Initially set up in 2020's Free Comic Book Day: X-Men special, Dark Ages will bring an epic and unexpected twist to the characters and concepts of the Marvel universe, with the help of writer Tom Taylor and artist Iban Coello. To get you hyped for its release in early September, Marvel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at Dark Ages #1, and some of the emotional and heartwrenching moments that are in store.

Dark Ages #1 will see heroes from every corner of the Marvel Universe unite against a new threat – and fail. Their defeat will usher in an exciting new age full of heartbreaking loss and unimaginable stakes. As the world is remade, fans will meet fascinating new versions of their favorite heroes as they fight to overcome insurmountable odds and restore hope to the universe.

"I'm excited to team up with the brilliant Iban Coello on one of the most epic stories I've ever been involved in,” Taylor said in a statement earlier this year. “Marvel's Dark Ages is a story unlike any we've told before. And it all begins with the shocking revelation of what the Watcher has been watching for. A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. And for once, the heroes who have saved the planet time and again find themselves almost completely powerless in the face of it. X-Men and Avengers will assemble. Spider-people and the Fantastic Four will come together. Heroes for Hire will fight alongside Champions. But none of it will be enough. The lights are about to go out...forever."

Keep scrolling to check out the exclusive first look at Dark Ages #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Dark Ages #1 will be released on Wednesday, September 1st, wherever comics are sold.