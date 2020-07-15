Marvel Announces Dark Ages

✖

Marvel's first Free Comic Book Day issue of X-Men teased quite a bit of what's to come in the X-Men universe moving forward, but it also held a huge surprise after the credits rolled. For those who kept reading, it also featured a full reveal of a brand new series coming from writer Tom Taylor, artist Iban Coello, colorist Brian Reber, and letterer Joe Sabino, and it's called Dark Ages. The series revealed a full logo with the tagline "Where were you when the lights went out? A saga of the Marvel Universe", and you can check it out in the image below.

From the first part of the story teased in the issue, the story is built around a mysterious effect that cuts out all electronics across the entire city. We only see how this affects Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, and Captain America in the tease, but with the tag saying Marvel Universe, it's clear this isn't just relegated to New York City.

In the preview, we see some sort of seismic activity kick things off, which prompts Tony to investigate and Pepper to seek shelter in the bunker. On her way down there though the power for the elevator cuts out, and we see the lights cut off across the city as well. This also affects Tony's suit, as his communications with his A.I. and external ones with Pepper and Captain America are also cut off.

(Photo: Marvel)

This all seems to take place after a mysterious green energy effect hovers over the city, and after it dissipates all electrical elements are affected. That also means Tony's overlays and computers inside his suit stop working, and that has disastrous results.

The preview stops after a brutal collision for poor Tony, and we imagine he won't be the last to fall when this event eventually hits comic stores. We don't have a firm release date, but the series is scheduled to hit in the fall.

