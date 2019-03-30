New X-Men ‘Dark Phoenix’ Footage Revealed At WonderCon

WonderCon is in full swing, and one of the best ways to kick things off is with more X-Men. Thankfully Dark Phoenix was happy to oblige and presented fans with two clips of footage from the anticipated film. The first clip was what some at New York Comic Con saw previously, but then they presented a new piece of footage that showed a battle in New York, and not only were the X-Men and Jean Grey present, but a certain Master of Magnetism made his introduction as well, and evidently the footage was pretty sweet.

Several people from the Dark Phoenix panel have been sharing details from the footage, which featured the X-Men heading into the city to confront Jean Grey. On their way there they encounter Magneto, who is also on his way to confront Jean and the two square off a bit. This is a pretty epic face to face confrontation, and it ends with Magneto raising a subway car off the ground. You can check out the descriptions below.

Saw another extended sequence from #XMenDarkPhoenix. The X-Men going to save Jean from The Brotherhood (with an X-Man) who are out to kill her. Might be the best action sequence I’ve seen in an X-Men film. (Teamwork.) — Shawn Madden @Wonder-Kahhhhhnnnn (@neddamnwahs) March 29, 2019

The second clip shows the X-Men going to confront #DarkPhoenix in New York and coming across Magneto (with Beast by his side?). The two sides have an epic fight that ends with Magneto entering into a face-to-face moment against Phoenix.#WCA2019 — NERDOPHILES @ WCA2019 (@nerdophiles) March 29, 2019

Evidently, Michael Fassbender is unflinching, as this was a practical stunt sequence that ended up having the subway car raise up inches from his face, yet he didn’t react. That’s damn impressive.

Magneto raises up a subway car and it actually came within six inches of hitting Michael Fassbender but he didn’t even flinch. 💪💪💪 #DarkPhoenix #WCA2019 #wondercon — 4 Your Excitement (@4_Y_E) March 29, 2019

There's also a moment where Scott Summers threatens to f*** up Magneto if he lays a hand on Jean, and fans took notice of the X-Man dropping the F-bomb, with Madden saying "Spoiler: Scott Summers dropping an F-bomb is a moment I've been waiting a long time for."

The clip ends with Jean crushing Magneto’s helmet, showing she is going to be way more than he bargained for.

Magneto confronts Jean and she crushes his helmet on his head and the clip ends. — Jeremy Conrad @ #WCA (@ManaByte) March 29, 2019

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

