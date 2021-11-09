Dave Bautista Is Not Happy He Has to Wake Up and Film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 So Early

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise to ever hit the box office, and it’s more common than not for a flick from Marvel Studios to find itself raking in hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars. That means the actors that appear in these features are getting one hell of a payday, rightfully so. Even then, however, it doesn’t take away the sting of having to wake up hours before sunrise to get your workday started. Just ask Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Dave Bautista.

“Good morning, everyone. It is Day One on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the superstar told his followers during an Instagram Stories video shared early Monday morning. “This will be my sixth appearance as Drax. My sixth Marvel film and at this point, 20-something films under my belt.”

That’s when an exasperated Bautista lashed out at early-morning shoots. “I’m still trying to find out why the f-ck do films start so early? It’s still dark outside!”

Admittedly, the Guardians star seemed to be playing around in the video. He has, however, said the early hours in the Guardians makeup trailers are akin to a nightmare.

“Well, I’m looking forward to being back with my friends. I like the camaraderie. I’m in a weird place with Drax because I’ve played Drax so many times, I’m on cruise control. I love the character, but getting in the makeup, it’s just a nightmare,” the actor joked earlier this year. “I couldn’t explain how awful it is. I hate to sound like one of those high-maintenance actors, but it’s just traumatizing.”

“Once I’m in it and I’m on set with my friends and making this character come to life and interacting with these characters that I love so much as a fan, it’s all fun and joy,” he added. “Throughout the years, maybe because I’ve gotten older and more sensitive to it, (the makeup’s) become more unbearable, but the one thing I’m just looking forward to is closing out this journey of Drax.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What other Guardians characters would you like to see?