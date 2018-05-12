‘Deadpool 2’ Hats, Backpacks, and Wallets Have Arrived

A new wave of accessories has launched leading up to the premiere of Deadpool 2 on May 18th, and we love everything about them – especially the hat and the wallet. It looks like someone grabbed Wade Wilson’s old costumes, cut up the fabric, and repurposed them. Don’t be surprised if they smell like sweat and tacos.

These items are brand-spankin’ new, so details are scarce, However, we’re guessing that they’re the work of Bioworld, who make some of the best officially licensed superhero merch on the market. Links to each of the items are available below. Keep in mind that the prices include free shipping, and the items are currently in pre-order with very limited quantities. If you see something you like, secure it while you can.

• Deadpool Suit Hat – $26.99

• Deadpool Suit Wallet – $20.99

• Deadpool Backpack – $54.99

• Deadpool Backpack (Black) – $69.99

You can shop Merchoid’s entire Deadpool lineup here.

On a related note, Merchoid also has some of the best Avengers: Infinity War apparel on the market. The lineup includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies, wristbands, wallets, and more.

You can shop the entire Avengers: Infinity War apparel lineup right here. Again, shipping is free on all of the items in most places, and the prices are fairly reasonable. Items that are listed as pre-orders are limited, so secure your favorites while you can.

In other Deadpool fashion news, Loot Crate’s theme for May is ‘Role Models’, and it will feature exclusive items from Deadpool 2, Archer, Arrested Development and The Punisher. The Deadpool shirt pictured above will be part of that crate.

The last day to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription and get the Role Models crate is May 19th at 9pm PST. You can also save 20% on a subscription of any length until May 13th when you use the code SUPERMOM at checkout. So if you only took advantage of this deal for one month / crate, it would only set you back $15.99 plus shipping.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It’s like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month! As noted, there are crate options for just about everyone.

