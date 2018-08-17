Deadpool Is Taking Applications for X-Force

Thanks to some brutal deaths at the hands of a vicious wind storm, Deadpool’s X-Force has found itself in a bit of a pickle. The team needs some new members, and Wade Wilson is looking to all of you to fill the void.

This week, the official Deadpool Movie Twitter account shared a message with fans, asking them to apply to become a part of the X-Force. The message came complete with a recruitment poster and a link to the application site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Think you’re X-Force material? Prove it,” the tweet began. “Share your application with #ApplyToXForce. Superhero landing not required.”

If you follow the link in the tweet, you’ll be taken to a page that gives you the necessary steps to sending in your application.

Think you’re X-Force material? Prove it. Share your application with #ApplyToXForce. Superhero landing not required. //t.co/q2nr9Nci3p pic.twitter.com/PyAZwqPMPC — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) August 16, 2018

“It seems everyone’s… well… dead,” the website reads. “Which is good news for you, as it means X-Force has vacancies! Ready to join the roster? Here’s how to get in on this sweet deal in 5 easy steps! (Don’t worry, we’ve got that whole workers comp thing figured out now.)”

To apply, all you need to do is fill out the application (which you can download from the website directly) and post it on social media using the hashtag #ApplyToXForce.

Fortunately, the application itself isn’t all that long. Once you fill out your basic information, you have to answer two questions. Then, it’s on to selecting which “skills” apply to you. The skills on the list include intensive bootcamp training, jumping out of planes, life-threatening situations, working as part of a team, making difficult moral decisions, combat triage, babysitting teenage mutants, starting an “F word” with you S.O., safely driving a get-away vehicle, and bee-keeping. That last one is a clever nod to Peter, the normal guy member of the X-Force who died in Deadpool 2, only to be rescued in the post-credits scene.

Do you think you have what it takes to become a part of the new and improved X-Force? Do these applications mean that the X-Force movie might actually happen? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below!

Deadpool 2 is now available for purchase on Digital HD, with the Blu-ray set to arrive on Tuesday.