‘Deadpool 2’ Becomes Third Marvel Superhero Movie To Pass $300 Million At Box Office In 2018

This year has been one of best on record for the House of Ideas. At least at the box office, that is. Deadpool 2 has crossed the $300 million threshold domestically, making it the third film to feature a Marvel property that has grossed over $300 million at the box office.

As a matter of fact, Deadpool 2 and the other two Marvel-based properties — Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War — are the three highest-grossing movies of the year so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, Deadpool 2 has made $300.3 million at the box office while Avengers: Infinity War has hauled in $667.6 so far while Black Panther clawed it’s way to a monstrous $699.6 box office outing.

While the Deadpool movies are separate from those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — X-Men/Deadpool movies are produced by Fox while the latter are made by Marvel Studios — there might be hope on the horizon to see Wade Wilson pop up alongside Chris Evans’ Captain America or Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Fox has reportedly accepted a second bid from Disney to purchase its movie studio and its related assets.

Drew Goddard, the writer behind Fox’s X-Force and the showrunner for the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil, talked about the success behind Fox’s goldmine in the Deadpool franchise.

“One thing I said to Ryan [Reynolds] was, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll come up with new ideas; you guys go make your movie, and do your thing. We’ll figure it out,’” Goddard said in a recent interview. “That tends to be the way I like to work. It’s much more important to focus on making the movie that you’re making than focusing on the next thing. It’s much more important to just make one good movie and take your time, then let that dictate what the movies are after.”

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Where do you think Deadpool 2 will finish at the box office? Think it can near $400 million? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are now playing in theaters.