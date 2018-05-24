‘Deadpool 2’ Cafe Opening In Japan

When it comes to marketing, few countries get quite as creative as Japan. Over the years, the country has done everything you can think of in terms of publicity, and it is going to a tested gig to hype Deadpool 2 right now.

After all, the mercenary did just get his own super cute cafe in Osaka.

Over on Twitter, Collabo Cafe showed off its quaint Deadpool 2 restaurant that will be opening in Japan. The outlet will be found in Osaka starting May 25 and run through the first week of June. The special cafe will feature some sugary treats based on Deadpool, and they look sweet enough to make fans as rowdy as Wade Wilson himself.

Looking at the menu, it seems two items have been shared so far. Patrons will be able to order a sugary Deadpool milkshake fit for any superhero. Topped with a red-and-black heart cookie, the milkshake will feature layers of whipped topping, candy, and fruity syrup.

If the milkshake is not your style, then you can opt for a lovely Deadpool latte. The drink will taste much like any latte, but its top will be done up with red-white-and-black art. And, yes — there will be a heart added to the cutesy concoction.

Of course, anime fans will be very familiar with this kind of cafe scheme. In the past, dozens of franchises have gotten their own limited-time cafes in Japan. Everyone from Hello Kitty to Son Goku have experienced the luxurious PR treatment, and Deadpool will be the latest legend added to the growing list.

