Hilarious Story Behind ‘Deadpool 2’s Electrifying A-List Cameo

Deadpool 2 featured a slew X-Men character cameos but one A-list appearance stood above the rest, made possible by a simple request.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 follow. Major spoilers!

From the moment Deadpool decided to have super hero auditions, his X-Force was assembled. One member of his new super group was the Vanisher, an invisible character who no one was sure was actually with the group. He was, though, and upon dying by electrocution he appeared or a flash to reveal Brad Pitt in the role.

Brad Pitt was once in the running for Cable, along with several other big name actors, but that isn’t what brought him to appear in Deadpool 2 according to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The scribe duo opened up about the A-list cameo in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com.

“Yeah, his name definitely came up and there were discussions, it’s just, you know, ultimately didn’t work out and we were so fortunate that Josh [Brolin] did,” Wernick said. “We ended up with the best Cable we could have ever imagined in Josh. And as for the cameo, it was a very late add in the sense that we never saw Vanisher on screen in the script. And I can’t remember, it might have been Dave or Ryan had the idea of like, what if we see a quick flash and that’s a cameo, and then we thought, what’s the hardest get in Hollywood? And it’s, well, Brad Pitt. Okay, let’s go after Brad Pitt. And the beauty of doing a second movie after a first movie that folks definitely loved was the ability of the yeses that came in. So Brad’s family, his kids loved the first movie and he signed on right away. He did it for scale and a cup of coffee hand-delivered by Ryan Reynolds, and he was the last thing we shot of the entire movie. He was additional photography on the back end and the last frame of film that was shot was Brad Pitt.”

The jokes were not only on the screen but also behind-the-scenes.

“Brad made a joke to Ryan, he said, ‘I’ll do it for scale but you gotta throw in a cup of Starbucks,’ a very specific cup of coffee, I can’t remember which one it was,” Reese added. “And he goes, ‘And you gotta serve it to me yourself.’ So Ryan did him one better and actually did go out and get the Starbucks and give it to him when he came in and it was really funny. He had forgotten that he joked about it. It was really funny.”

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters.