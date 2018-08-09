‘Deadpool 2’ Cast Reveal If Their Marvel Characters Survived ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

With the Disney Fox deal more likely every day, it is time to consider what happened to the Fox division of Marvel characters after Thanos‘ big Avengers: Infinity War finger snap.

That deadly snap sent half the universe out of existence, including several Marvel heroes including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and more. So where does that leave Deadpool 2’s roster of characters, which include Deadpool, Domino, Colossus, and more? The cast of Deadpool 2 has split opinions on the issue, which they revealed to Huffington Post.

Stefan Kapicic, who plays Colossus in the Deadpool films, says he “definitely survived”, though he gets pushback from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds laughed at his answer, saying “What? Please, you were the first to die. Dishonorably, I might add.”

In fact, Reynolds isn’t sure about anyone, saying “No one could survive the Thanos snap.”

Domino actress Zazie Beetz disagrees though, saying “I could.” If you know about Domino’s power set, you know that she has the power of luck on her side, which is why everyone agreed she would have a chance.

Dopinder actor Karan Soni also thinks he has a chance, but it isn’t because of luck powers. “I feel like I’m pretty tight with [Josh Brolin], so I might survive,” Soni said. “I think we bonded, bonded by the end of it. We DM each other a lot. I feel good about my odds.”

Reynolds couldn’t help but take one last shot at Thanos though, saying “I picture Thanos snapping menacingly to music like ‘West Side Story’ or something. So for me it’s a weirder version.”

Fans won’t find out if Deadpool, Colossus, Domino, or Dopinder make it out alive in Avengers 4, but they will find out the fate of Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Groot, Star-Lord, and more when it finally hits next year.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original such as Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2’s Super Duper Cut is on digital platforms now and hits Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 21. Up next for Fox is X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which lands in theaters on Feb. 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.