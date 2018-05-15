‘Deadpool 2’ Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s official: The critics are loving Deadpool 2!

Around 12 hours after the review embargo lifted on Fox’s R-rated Marvel sequel, Deadpool 2 became Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at a solid 84 percent on the Tomatometer, the same score as Avengers: Infinity War.

For a wide-release movie to achieve Certified Fresh status, it needs to have a score of 75 percent or higher after at least 80 reviews have been counted. The score represents the number of positive reviews out of the total. At the time of writing this article, 93 reviews had been counted at 78 of them rated Deadpool 2 “Fresh.” Only 15 of the reviews so far have been negative. The average score from these critics gives Deadpool 2 a 7.3/10.

According to the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadpool 2 is a fun superhero movie, but does take a couple of its gags and running jokes a little too far. Here’s what the consensus states:

“Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds’ undeniable charm.”

This score is a slight improvement on the first Deadpool movie, which earned a 83 percent on the Tomatometer after its release in 2016. That film was reviewed by a total of 306 critics, and 255 of them wrote positive reviews.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis wrote our review for Deadpool 2, calling the film “superior to its predecessor,” and giving it 5/5 stars. You can read his full review here.

Directed by David Leitch and starting Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic, Deadpool 2 is hitting theaters this Friday, May 18.