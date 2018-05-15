Extended ‘Deadpool 2’ Clip Shows Firefist Fight Scene

At the center of the battle between Deadpool and Cable is a young mutant named Firefist, and you can see just how deadly he can be in a brand new clip.

It will be up to Deadpool and his X-Force to keep Firefist out of the hands of Cable, but their relationship doesn’t seem to get off to the best start. In the new clip from Deadpool 2, a team of X-Men arrives at the scene consisting of Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, with Deadpool rocking the X-Men team colors. The reason they show up has to do with a slightly out of control young mutant named Russell, though his codename is Firefist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can imagine, Deadpool has a hard time dealing with that nickname, and can’t but laugh when he tries to say it out loud. Firefist is making it clear he wants no part of Deadpool, and you can’t really blame him either, as Wade did bring along some hollow points. When Deadpool asks him an inquisitive question about his power set, Firefist shows rather than tells and hurls a fireball Wade’s way.

Fortunately for him, he ducks, but that is unfortunate for Negasonic. Luckily her power allows her to be relatively unharmed, but she is quite annoyed. To be fair though she was probably already upset at the Justin Beiber joke.

After another unsuccessful dialogue, Firefist hurls another one, with Deadpool again dodging it much to Colossus’ dismay. Colossus probably brought that on himself though with that awful Robocop impression.

You can watch the whole clip in the video above.

Firefist needs to get on the same page with Deadpool and his X-Force, because we’re pretty sure Cable is planning on doing more than just making fun of his codename. It is kind of lame though right?

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

