‘Deadpool 2′: Stefan Kapicic Talks About Colossus’ Bigger Role in the Sequel

Two years ago, Deadpool provided a soft reboot of the popular X-Men character Colossus, bringing a more comic-accurate version of the metallic mutant to the big screen.

When Deadpool 2 opens this Friday, fans will be able to enjoy Colossus in a much greater capacity as the character takes on a bigger role in the sequel. Actor Stefan Kapičić spoke with ComicBook.com about his role in the sequel, teasing what fans can expect. Check it out in the video above!

“A beautiful thing is that the fans really loved Colossus [in Deadpool], and that’s why in the sequel we have upgraded the relationship with Deadpool and so much more to see regarding Colossus,” Kapičić said.

The actor revealed Colossus’ relationship with Deadpool plays a major part in the sequel, despite all of the new characters appearing in the film all vying for screen time.

“We made this relationship between them much more powerful, much more honest. And it’s really one of the most important relationships in the movie when you see the sequel,” Kapičić said. “Colossus loves Deadpool, he really cares about him. That’s the point. There’s not so many people that care about Deadpool as Colossus does because Colossus believes in his good heart. It sounds kind of romantic, but it is really the Colossus point of view. That’s who he is, old-school superhero. He believes he can change everything.”

In addition to Colossus’ bigger role, there are rumors of another staple of the X-Men comics to make an appearance. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, the Deadpool 2 score has heavily teased that the villain Juggernaut will be involved in the movie, which sets up a potential showdown for two of the strongest X-characters from Marvel Comics.

It remains to be seen just how Colossus’ role will play out, but Kapičić has long touted his character’s importance in the new movie.

The actor previously told Inverse he’s excited for fans to be surprised by Deadpool 2.

“I’m a huge fan of Infinity War and I can’t wait to see it,” Kapičić said. “Then again, all the trailers are showing me something that I kind of expect. I get what I expect. But, in Deadpool, you always get so many more things with the trailer. There are new things in every trailer and everything that Ryan is doing [on social media]. That’s why people are so excited about everything Deadpool does.”

Deadpool 2 premieres this Friday, May 18th.