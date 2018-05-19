‘Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz Reveals What She Wants For ‘X-Force’

Deadpool series newcomer Zazie Beetz hopes to see lucky mutant Domino strike up a romance with X-Force teammate Cable (Josh Brolin).

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actress admits she knows “literally nothing” about the upcoming X-Force spinoff, telling us, “I don’t think a script is even written yet.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool 2 ends with breakout characters Domino and Firefist (Julian Dennison) rolling with the mouthy mercenary (Ryan Reynolds) and newfound time-traveling ally Cable, who decides to stick around in the present — at least for now.

The 50-year-old actor signed on for a multi-movie deal as the cyborg mutant, teaming him with series producer and star Reynolds, whose Deadpool is Cable’s most frequent ally in the Marvel comic books.

Studio 20th Century Fox’s in-the-works X-Force spinoff from writer-director Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) is confirmed to re-team Deadpool, Cable, and Domino, who Beetz wants to see follow her comic book trajectory.

Asked by Comic Book what they hope to see in X-Force, Beetz answers, “Maybe a romance between Cable and Domino.”

“Oh yeah, ’cause that is in the comics,” Dennison says.

“That is in the comics,” Beetz confirms.

“But he’s married,” Dennison says, pointing to the revelation that Cable in his live-action debut hails from a future where he had a wife and young daughter, who were burned alive by a future out-of-control Firefist.

Cable ultimately helps prevent that disastrous future coming to pass, course-correcting the timeline and ensuring the future survival of his family, who are still yet-to-exist in the present.

In the comics, the fortuitous Domino founded mercenary band the Wild Pack before joining black-ops mutant crew X-Force, sometimes even assuming the role of leader in Cable’s absence. In the more recent Cable and X-Force series, Domino joined Cable’s newly-erected iteration of X-Force, a line-up that included armor-skinned X-Man Colossus (played in Deadpool 2 by Stefan Kapicic).

Speaking to Variety at the Deadpool 2 premiere, director David Leitch said of Goddard’s X-Force, “I think they’re really trying to take these characters and expand this universe.”

“With those people all creatively involved, and Josh and Zazi’s characters all coming back, I think it would be fun for everybody,” Leitch said.

Deadpool, Cable, Domino and X-Force creator Rob Liefeld dubbed the team “an R-rated Avengers in the making.”

“I see how well it clicks, and I think that when you throw the R-rating in there, the X-Force can absolutely rival the Avengers,” Liefeld told Fandango. “X-Force is not family friendly, and that matters, too. I definitely do see them building their version of the Avengers with this.”

Liefeld established the team in the early 1990s as a “more aggressive arm of the X-Men.”

Reynolds said the establishing of the kick-ass mutant crew makes a Deadpool 3 less likely as going forward the franchise could evolve into X-Force.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.