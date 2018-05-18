Deadpool 2 Trailer: Did We See Deadpool’s Grey X-Force Costume?

The debut of an all-new Deadpool 2 trailer brought with it both confirmation of rumors regarding the X-Men spinoff while also inspiring new ones, with one shot possibly confirming a theory regarding the character’s role in X-Force that began back in October. One shot featuring Deadpool in a grey suit could possibly confirm an outfit modification that honors the comic series, but a close look at the costume could mean the shot is nothing more than a meta gag.

In the trailer, Deadpool reveals that he’ll need backup from a variety of heroes and offers them the chance to join the superhero team he’s forming, called “X-Force.” Later in the trailer, it appears as though Deadpool is wearing a grey and black suit instead of red and black, a direct nod to the costume worn by members of the X-Force in the comics.

This may seem like direct confirmation of the suit, but CBR points out that, upon closer inspection, there’s red peeking out from underneath Deadpool’s collar, implying that this is merely a dirty or dust-covered version of Deadpool’s normal suit.

The self-referential nature of the Deadpool films could mean this brief scene is nothing more than a nod to fans of the X-Force comics, or Deadpool himself could address how his suit looks with this color scheme, confirming that he could adopt the look in a more permanent capacity going forward.

The rumors began when Ryan Reynolds shared a photo on his Instagram page featuring a variety of different suits, with two suits standing out for not being the expected red color.

Now we have a pretty good idea why these darker suits were necessary, but only time will tell if the Merc with a Mouth officially adopts a new outfit or this was just a sly nod to comic book fans.

According to the film’s official and hilarious synopsis, “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.

Are you hoping Deadpool permanently embraces the X-Force costume? Let us know in the comments below!