Deleted ‘Deadpool 2’ Baby Hitler Post-Credits Scene Released Online

After the premiere of Deadpool 2, the filmmakers behind Wade Wilson’s latest blockbuster hit revealed a controversial scene in which the Merc’ With the Mouth travels back in time to kill baby Hitler.

Now that scene has been released online, showing just how Deadpool planned to change history by killing the despot before he rose to power. Take a look in the video above.

This scene is included in the home video release of Deadpool 2, which is being advertised as the Super Duper Cut. It would have been a part of the post-credits montage where Deadpool travels back in time to change certain events, such as the death of Vanessa and when Ryan Reynolds decides to make the Green Lantern movie.

Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese previously explained to ComicBook.com why they ultimately decided to cut that scene.

“I think it was cut just because, it was at the very, very end, and it left the audience with this, ‘Oh?’ It’s like, ‘Sure, it’s baby Hitler, but it is a baby. It’s kind of weird to watch that!’” said Wernick. “Instead, the post-credits scenes attached to Deadpool 2 are some of its most hilarious and un-missable moments which definitely won’t be stirring up the controversy such a scene might have.”

“We are Deadpool but there is a line we can’t cross,” Wernick chimed in.

“Baby killing might be that line,” Reese concluded.

Reynolds also touched on the baby killing scene with the Hollywood Reporter, revealing it was one of his favorites and he wanted to fight for it.

“I think most filmmakers would say, ‘Find your favorite moment in a movie and cut it out, because that’s what’s going to happen anyway,’” explained Reynolds. “It was one of my favorite things in the movie, and one of the earliest things I planted my flag on and said ‘I want to keep this joke.’ And then it was one of the first things I was forced to remove.”



Of course, Deadpool does a lot more envelope pushing in this sequel, and Reynolds had to fight for some of those jokes. One scene in particular had him do his best Sharon Stone impression from Basic Instinct, but because he had just recently had his lower half ripped off his legs and genitals had only started growing back to regular size.

So the MPAA had a problem with Reynolds’ miniature junk, for obvious reasons.

“I didn’t know if I was going to have to go down and arbitrate with the MPAA and explain that’s my tiny dick and balls, not CGI. But it wasn’t a problem,” Reynolds said to THR.

Deadpool 2 is now available on digital HD. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.