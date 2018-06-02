‘Deadpool 2’ Has Surpassed ‘Logan’ At The Domestic Box Office

Just four weeks into its box office run, Deadpool 2 has officially grossed more at the box office than fellow Fox movie Logan. Heading into its fourth weekend, Deadpool 2 has grossed over $231 million domestically while Logan finished its run in the United States with $225 million.

As of this writing, Logan still has the highest gross worldwide with $619 million compared to Deadpool 2′s $522.9 million. With at least a few more weeks left at the box office for Ryan Reynolds’ second outing as Wade Wilson, it should be a matter of when, not if, Deadpool 2 passes Logan.

Even though Deadpool 2 is currently part of Fox’s X-men universe, fans and cast members alike are still holding out hope for a day we’ll see mutants join Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stefan Kapicic — who has portrayed Colossus in both movies in the Deadpool franchise — recently shared his thoughts on the potential merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox.

“We’ll see.” Kapicic explained. “You know those are the are the questions we cannot answer because we don’t know what is going to happen. But you know, Deadpool is such a successful franchise, so whoever takes over, I don’t think they’re going to change anything – and I don’t it that to be changed because you know Deadpool is Deadpool. It needs to stay R-Rated. You don’t want to destroy something that created so much money and first of all, you need to satisfy fans. So if they make that mistake, they’re going to (Colossus voice) need to fight dirty.”

Drew Goddard, the writer behind Fox’s X-Force and the showrunner for the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil, talked about the success behind Fox’s goldmine in Deadpool.

“One thing I said to Ryan [Reynolds] was, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll come up with new ideas; you guys go make your movie, and do your thing. We’ll figure it out,’” Goddard said in a recent interview. “That tends to be the way I like to work. It’s much more important to focus on making the movie that you’re making than focusing on the next thing. It’s much more important to just make one good movie and take your time, then let that dictate what the movies are after.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.