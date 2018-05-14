Peter Loves X-Force in New ‘Deadpool 2’ TV Spot

The internet’s favorite character is featured in the latest television spot for Deadpool 2.

Peter lets out an X-Force battle cry and prepares for battle with sunscreen in the new spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look above.

The first reactions to Deadpool 2 recently hit the web and are mostly positive. That should be reassuring since there were reports that Deadpool 2 needed emergency reshoots to fix the film after negative reactions during test audience screenings. While the film did undergo reshoots, star Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against the idea that the reason is to “fix” a movie that isn’t working.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

A competing report suggested that the Deadpool 2 reshoots were actually to add more of Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino to the film since fans reacted so positively to both characters. Cable and Domino were both co-created by Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool, and are popular characters from the X-Men mythology.

While fans may be excited about Deadpool 2, the pending Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox means the future is uncertain for the R-rated franchise.

“We haven’t had any discussions yet about what the Disney acquisition of Fox would look like for the Marvel properties because I think legally they’re not allowed to talk about it until it’s done,” producer Simon Kinberg said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So no we haven’t talked about it all. We’re just moving forward as we move forward. Once Drew Goddard’s ready we’ll get into X-Force and, believe it or not, we’re still trying to get Gambit [starring Channing Tatum] up and running. The hope is to keep moving forward until we hear otherwise. To me, I have no idea what to expect but I think it could be really exciting.”

The film will also mark the cinematic debut of X-Force, the X-Men spinoff team, including team-members Bedlam, played by Terry Crew, and Shatterstar, played by Lewis Tan.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.