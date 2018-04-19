Deadpool Rips DCEU In New Trailer

The new Deadpool 2 trailer featured some fantastic action sequences, but it also took a small moment to throw a jab at its DC competition.

The new trailer features extended footage of Deadpool and Cable’s many throwdowns, including one that seems to take place in a prison. Deadpool is in a yellow jumpsuit without his trademark mask and costume, and Cable tells him exactly what he thinks of him, all while stabbing him in the neck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“you’re no f****** hero. You’re just a clown dressed up as a sex toy.”

That’s a bit hurtful at face value, but Deadpool is never one to let an opportunity for a joke pas him by, and he compares Cable’s words to some of the DCEU’s finest.

“So dark…you sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

That was definitely a rip on the DC Cinematic Universe’s take on Batman, with echoes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s “Do you bleed” line all over the place. Actually, that whole movie was rather dark, so pick any scene you want as a reference point.

You can catch the new trailer in the video above.

This wouldn’t be the first time Deadpool’s taken a shot at the DCEU, as Batman v Superman has been the subject of a few jokes previously, but those were in the comics. He has taken shots at Green Lantern of course, but that was due to Reynolds actually being involved with the project.

The prospects for Deadpool 2 look far better than what became of that project though, so he probably shouldn’t worry so much.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18.