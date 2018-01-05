‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Invites Viral Wisdom Tooth Fan to Premiere

Want to get invited to the Deadpool 2 world premiere? Apparently, all you need is a heavy dose of prescription painkillers and a spouse with a cell phone.

A Twitter user named James Eversole recently had all four of his wisdom teeth removed and, while he was still under the influence of the medicine given to him at the dentist, there were only two things he was worried about: “Banging” his wife and seeing Deadpool 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eversole’s wife took a video of the loopy chat with her husband, which you can watch below. When she asked him what he wanted to do, the first thing out of his mouth was regret that they had, somehow, missed Deadpool. He then clarified that it was the second Deadpool movie he was referring to, and his wife assured him that it wasn’t coming out for quite a while.

This is where Ryan Reynolds stepped in.

Eversole tweeted out the video earlier this week, tagging Reynolds, director David Leitch, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and various others involved with the production. One day later, Reynolds quoted the tweet with the following message:

“Years ago, I had my wisdom-testicles removed. I know how painful it can be. Consider this your official invite to the Untitled Deadpool Sequel, James. I’ll see you and a guest in May. #Maximum Effort”

Years ago, I had my wisdom-testicles removed. I know how painful it can be. Consider this your official invite to the Untitled Deadpool Sequel, James. I’ll see you and a guest in May. #MaximumEffort https://t.co/8XvXHNsw3x — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 5, 2018

For perhaps the first time in history, getting your wisdom teeth taken out actually sounds like a great idea.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.