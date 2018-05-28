Ryan Reynolds Reveals Throwback Look at His First Time in Deadpool Costume

Deadpool 2 has proven itself a worthy follow-up to 2016’s Deadpool both in box office success and with fans and critics alike. Now, star Ryan Reynolds is marking that accomplishment by sharing a throwback look at the first time he suited up as the Merc With a Mouth.

Reynolds shared two photos on Twitter earlier today of himself in his Deadpool costume from the first film, one with the mask on and one without and, in his signature dry humor style, noted that it was the first time he wore the suit. You can check it out below.

2015. First time in the suit. It was so clean. So innocent. We both were. #deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/3pVqhuXVmY — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 27, 2018

“2015. First time in the suit. It was so clean. So innocent We both were,” Reynolds wrote.

It’s interesting to see this behind-the-scenes look at the film, though the innocent part might be a bit of a humorous stretch. Both films have an R-rating meaning there’s plenty of language, violence, and sexual content though none of it has deterred fans from seeing Deadpool 2. The sequel smashed the record for best R-rated movie opening night with a huge $18.6 million. The original Deadpool achieved a similar feat in 2016, though it’s record-breaking opening night take was a bit smaller at $12.7.

As for the suit, it may have been cleaner in 2015 when the photos were taken than it is now but that doesn’t mean it was exactly comfortable — then or now. As part of the promotion for Deadpool 2 earlier this month, Reynolds appeared alongside Josh Brolin on The Graham Norton Show to talk about the film. Norton suggested that the suit was just a suit, but Reynolds corrected him and compared it to something quite different.

“Yeah. Well, it’s also like a big red body condom but yeah sure, call it a suit, whatever you want,” Reynolds said of how tight the suit is. “There’s no space in that thing at all. When I put it on I can actually taste my own genitals. It’s disgusting.”

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters. The X-Men movie universe will continue when X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.