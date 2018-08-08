‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Stole ‘Logan’ Music Box From Set

Deadpool 2 was a successful second outing for Ryan Reynolds as Marvel’s “Merc with a Mouth” (third outing if you count X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Reynolds took home a special souvenir from the film, one that has ties to Hugh Jackman‘s final performance as Wolverine in Logan.

Deadpool 2 features a music box in the shape of Jackman’s death scene from Logan. Wade uses it to play music at one point during the movie. According to the film’s commentary track, Reynolds took that music box home with him.

“I left set that day with the Logan music box,” Reynolds says, “I stole it. I’m just letting you know.”

Deadpool 2 had a whole handful of Logan jokes spread throughout. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds says that Jackman was warned and that the music box may have been the only thing that really caught him off guard.

“Hugh is one of my closest friends, and I would never want to do anything to put him in an awkward position or something that he wouldn’t be proud of,” Reynolds said. “The only thing that was a surprise to him was the Logan music box in the beginning of the movie. That is something I felt like I could take some creative license with. I still feel like I need to give him that music box, because it is rightfully his, not mine.”

Deadpool 2 had quite a few references to the X-Men movies. There is even one deleted scene, included in the home media release, that takes place at the X-Mansion and includes a reference to a joke that Wolverine made in the very first X-Men movie.

Deadpool 2 opened in May and has grossed over $732 million worldwide, including $318 million domestic, making it the fifth-highest grossing movie of 2018 so far. It is also the third-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, and the third-highest grossing film in the X-Men movies franchise.

Deadpool is expected to return in the X-Force movie, directed by Drew Goddard, but the recently approved merger of 20th Century Fox with Disney leaves the future of the X-Men films in question, though 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants are still expected to see release.

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Feb. 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on Aug. 2, 2019.