‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos From Make-A-Wish Set Visit

Deadpool is in the business of making dreams come true!

Monday morning, star Ryan Reynolds shared a batch of photos from the Deadpool 2 set, featuring kids from Make-A-Wish America and the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada who stopped by for a visit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jackass is welcoming Make-A-Wish America and Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada onto set,” Reynolds wrote in a post on his Facebook page. The actor went to explain how, even though he plays a hero on screen, these kids were the true fighters.

“Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day,” Reynolds continued. “These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kids smile. HUGE thanks to our Prop Master, Dan Sissons, for making sure every kid left with his/her own sword. (Bamboo versions. Not stabby-stabby versions.)

In the photos, which you can see below, Reynolds spent the day in costume, hanging out with the different kids who came to see how Deadpool 2 was being made. He took various pictures at multiple different locations on the set, and signed many of the fake swords that were given to the kids.

While the Deadpool franchise isn’t exactly known for its family-friendly entertainment, Reynolds certainly knows how to turn the set into something that can bring joy to everyone involved.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is set to hit theaters on May 18.