‘Deadpool 2’: Lewis Tan of ‘Iron Fist’ Playing Shatterstar

The trailers for Deadpool 2 have given fans a taste of what to expect when the movie hits theaters, including a brief tease at the formation of X-Force. But some of the characters have remained a mystery until now.

While the unmistakable and ridiculous headpiece in the background clearly indicate Shatterstar will be in the movie, 20th Century Fox or their spokesperson Ryan Reynolds have yet to reveal who would be playing the classic X-Men character on the big screen. Turns out it’s another person familiar to the Marvel Universe.

Actor Lewis Tan seemingly confirmed his inclusion with a post to social media, pointing out the wide shot of the X-Force members and asking his followers if they “recognize someone.” Check it out below:

Tan is set to join the third season of AMC’s action series Into the Badlands, which premieres on April 22nd. He also played a part in Iron Fist on Netflix, going toe-to-toe with Danny Rand in one of the few memorable fight scenes from that series.

The actor has changed his profile to include his involvement in Deadpool 2, posting new trailers and press clippings about the film.

Shatterstar was also created by Rob Liefeld, who also had a hand in bringing Deadpool and Cable to life in his Marvel Comics stint. He’s from the Mojoverse; the perverse, television-obsessed realm where Mojo reigns supreme.

He became a member of X-Force under the lead of Cable, fitting in nicely with the mandate of oversized weapons, an abundance of pouches, and ridiculously bulky costumes.

Actor Stefan Kapičić, who plays Colossus in the Deadpool franchise, confirmed the inclusion of Shatterstar in an interview with ComicBook.com, where he also revealed Terry Crews involvement after the fan-favorite actor popped up in the trailer.

“That’s not CGI of Terry Crews, that is Terry Crews,” Kapičić said. “You can see it clearly. You can see behind him, Shatterstar, a really cool thing for people to geek out.”

It remains to be seen how large a role Shatterstar will play in the new film, or even if he and the other members of X-Force will survive the events and remain a part of Drew Goddard’s upcoming spinoff movie. But with Tan playing the character, we hope Shatterstar sticks around for a long time.

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.