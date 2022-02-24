Deadpool 2 Star Fred Savage Speaks Out on If He’s Now a Canon Character in the MCU

It seems like a lifetime ago that an alternate, PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 was released but Once Upon A Deadpool was in-fact a thing. As the properties from 20th Century Fox’s old stable of Marvel movies seemingly begin to make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe it begs the question, what will make the jump over and what will no longer be canon? The piece of the puzzle that everyone is waiting on baited breath to learn if it’s officially canon is no doubt Once Upon A Deadpool and it’s alternate universe where Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth parodies The Princess Bride, complete with Fred Savage.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Savage if he’s now officially MCU canon and his hilarious non-answer says it all. “Are you asking me if I’m a superhero, Chris? The answer is absolutely, I am. You know I’ve always felt like I was an Avenger and now I think we have like empirical proof. So I’m just working on a suit right now but it’s gonna be uh I think like a really breathable fabric….Unfortunately the ‘S’ (logo) has been spoken for.”

For those that don’t recall, Once Upon A Deadpool was an attempt to push the sequel’s box office even further but seemingly was a secret attempt to get the movie released in China. Edited down to a PG-13 and featuring Reynolds telling Savage about the content of the movie, it failed to light the box office on fire domestically but did bring in $42 million in China.

As for the status of Deadpool and his fellow X-Men in the MCU, the most recent full trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hinted at the return of none other than Patrick Stewart as Professor X, the start of the Fox Marvel characters making their way to the MCU. Though rumors are swirling about Deadpool also making an appearance, Ryan Reynolds himself has shot it down.

“I’m really not in the movie,” Reynolds told Variety at a special screening of his Netflix sci-fi movie The Adam Project. When questioned further, Reynolds added, “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.” While that may come as a bummer to some fans, he did give an update on Deadpool 3, stating, “It’s coming along.”